An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.
A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome Features Works with Windows, Linux and OS X Can investigate databases and files effectively Written in Python 2.7 What is this all about? Once again as like the SkypeFreak this application is a forensic tool for Google Chrome. You can investigate the history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies and also get a full report. Dependencies To use the password investigator on Windows please install pywin32 first. Disclaimer I am not responsible for any kind of illegal acts you cause. This is meant to be used for ethical purposes by forensic investigators. If you plan to copy, redistribute please give credits to the original author. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3ekEmTlyIA Follow Me: https://twitter.com/OsandaMalith ChromeFreak by Osanda Malith Jayathissa is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.Based on a work at http://osandamalith.github.io/ChromeFreak/.
An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.
ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology for file recovery and system restoration.
usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis.
A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.