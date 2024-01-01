ChromeFreak 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome Features Works with Windows, Linux and OS X Can investigate databases and files effectively Written in Python 2.7 What is this all about? Once again as like the SkypeFreak this application is a forensic tool for Google Chrome. You can investigate the history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies and also get a full report. Dependencies To use the password investigator on Windows please install pywin32 first. Disclaimer I am not responsible for any kind of illegal acts you cause. This is meant to be used for ethical purposes by forensic investigators. If you plan to copy, redistribute please give credits to the original author. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3ekEmTlyIA Follow Me: https://twitter.com/OsandaMalith ChromeFreak by Osanda Malith Jayathissa is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.Based on a work at http://osandamalith.github.io/ChromeFreak/.