Disk Arbitrator is a Mac OS X forensic utility that provides a user interface to the Disk Arbitration framework, ensuring correct forensic procedures are followed during disk imaging. When enabled, it blocks the mounting of file systems to prevent read-write access, complementing write-blockers with additional features.

