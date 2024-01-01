Disk Arbitrator 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Disk Arbitrator is a Mac OS X forensic utility that provides a user interface to the Disk Arbitration framework, ensuring correct forensic procedures are followed during disk imaging. When enabled, it blocks the mounting of file systems to prevent read-write access, complementing write-blockers with additional features.