Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures.
Disk Arbitrator is a Mac OS X forensic utility that provides a user interface to the Disk Arbitration framework, ensuring correct forensic procedures are followed during disk imaging. When enabled, it blocks the mounting of file systems to prevent read-write access, complementing write-blockers with additional features.
An extensible network forensic analysis framework with deep packet analysis and plugin support.
A digital forensics tool that provides read-only access to file-system objects from various storage media types and file formats.
A powerful reverse engineering framework
A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.
Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis.