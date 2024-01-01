Yara-Repo Logo

A script to collect Yara rules from more than 150 free resources. Free alternative to: https://valhalla.nextron-systems.com/ If you know a helpful repository, feel free to open an issue and send the link. Main Contributor: Milad Fadavvi Collaborator: Pierre Gronau ndaal

