Statistical visualizations let you find the important bits in a sea of binary data - all at a glance. See our home page at https://veles.io or visit us on IRC: #veles at freenode. Binaries You can download compiled binaries at https://veles.io or https://github.com/codilime/veles/releases. Building See BUILDING.md for detailed instructions. Contributing See CONTRIBUTING.md.