AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.
Android Loadable Kernel Modules (android-lkms) are mostly used for reversing and debugging on controlled systems/emulators. These modules include antiptrace for simple ptrace hooking, open-read-write for hooking functions to track file interactions of malware, and antiunlink to prevent specific package names from unlinking files in their directories. Warning: Not recommended for production environments as they may slow down qemu environments and have unexpected outcomes.
A guide to implementing Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting
A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.
Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.
Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.
A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.