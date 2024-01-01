Android Loadable Kernel Modules (android-lkms) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Android Loadable Kernel Modules (android-lkms) are mostly used for reversing and debugging on controlled systems/emulators. These modules include antiptrace for simple ptrace hooking, open-read-write for hooking functions to track file interactions of malware, and antiunlink to prevent specific package names from unlinking files in their directories. Warning: Not recommended for production environments as they may slow down qemu environments and have unexpected outcomes.