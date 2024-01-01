WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types.
Packet CAPture Forensic Evidence eXtractor (pcapfex) is a tool developed by Viktor Winkelmann as part of a bachelor thesis, designed to find and extract files from packet capture files. The tool's ease of use allows users to provide a pcap-file and receive a structured export of all files found in it, even if non-standard protocols were used. pcapfex offers a plugin-system for Python developers to easily add more file-types, encodings, or complex protocols. It is developed and tested for Linux environments, depends on Python 2.7 and the dpkt package, and optionally benefits from the regex package for better performance in multithreaded search for file objects.
WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types.
A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.
Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.
ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations
A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites
A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories