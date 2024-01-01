pcapfex 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Packet CAPture Forensic Evidence eXtractor (pcapfex) is a tool developed by Viktor Winkelmann as part of a bachelor thesis, designed to find and extract files from packet capture files. The tool's ease of use allows users to provide a pcap-file and receive a structured export of all files found in it, even if non-standard protocols were used. pcapfex offers a plugin-system for Python developers to easily add more file-types, encodings, or complex protocols. It is developed and tested for Linux environments, depends on Python 2.7 and the dpkt package, and optionally benefits from the regex package for better performance in multithreaded search for file objects.