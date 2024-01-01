ForensicMiner v1.4 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ForensicMiner, a PowerShell-based DFIR automation tool, revolutionizes the field of digital investigations. Designed for efficiency, it automates artifact and evidence collection from Windows machines. Compatibility with Flacon Crowdstrike RTR and Palo Alto Cortex XDR Live Terminal, along with its swift performance and user-friendly interface, makes ForensicMiner an indispensable asset for investigators navigating the complexities of forensic analysis. Streamlined and effective, this tool sets a new standard in the realm of digital forensics. How To Install ? Know This Before Installation - Always install ForensicMiner on 'C:' drive. - Always run ForensicMiner as administrator, if not, some things may not work properly. - Don't run the tool using Windows PowerShell (x86)! if you do, some things may not work properly. - Make sure your PowerShell Execution Policy is on Bypass, if not, scripts could not run on your system. Installation Process - Text Guide In this GitHub repository, click on '<> Code,' and t