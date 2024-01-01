Turbinia 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Turbinia is an open-source framework for deploying, managing, and running distributed forensic workloads. It automates the running of common forensic processing tools to help with processing evidence in the Cloud, scaling the processing of large amounts of evidence, and decreasing response time by parallelizing processing. Turbinia is composed of different components for the client, server, and workers, which can be run in the Cloud, on local machines, or as a hybrid of both. The client makes requests to process evidence to the server, which creates logical jobs and schedules forensic processing tasks to be run by the workers. Evidence is split up by the jobs when possible, and many tasks can be created to process the evidence in parallel. Workers run continuously to process tasks, and any new evidence created or discovered by the tasks is fed back into Turbinia for further processing.