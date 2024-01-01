Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.
Analyze and visualize security data to investigate potential security issues. Determine potential security issues through a unified view of user and resource interactions. Save time and effort with graph models that automatically summarize security-related relationships. Get started with Amazon Detective Try a 30-day free trial of Amazon Detective.
Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.
Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language.
Windows Event Log Analyzer with logon timeline generator and noise reduction for fast forensics.
Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
Python application to translate Zeek logs into ElasticSearch's bulk load JSON format with detailed instructions and features.
Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.