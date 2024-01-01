Amazon Detective Logo

Amazon Detective

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Analyze and visualize security data to investigate potential security issues. Determine potential security issues through a unified view of user and resource interactions. Save time and effort with graph models that automatically summarize security-related relationships. Get started with Amazon Detective Try a 30-day free trial of Amazon Detective.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-analyticsdata-visualizationcloud-security

ALTERNATIVES