VMCloak is a tool designed to fully create and prepare Virtual Machines for use with Cuckoo Sandbox. It requires Python 3.6 or higher, mkisofs or genisoimage, QEMU 2.11 or higher, and root access for certain actions like creating network bridges. To install VMCloak, it is recommended to use a Virtualenv and install it as a Python Package using pip. Additionally, fetching the Git repository provides access to the latest development version.

