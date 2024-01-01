A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.
VMCloak is a tool designed to fully create and prepare Virtual Machines for use with Cuckoo Sandbox. It requires Python 3.6 or higher, mkisofs or genisoimage, QEMU 2.11 or higher, and root access for certain actions like creating network bridges. To install VMCloak, it is recommended to use a Virtualenv and install it as a Python Package using pip. Additionally, fetching the Git repository provides access to the latest development version.
A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.
A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware
A tool for malware analysts to search through base64-encoded samples and generate yara rules.
YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.
YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.