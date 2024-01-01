Boofuzz is a network protocol fuzzing tool that aims to fuzz everything
ThreatCheck is a malware-analysis tool that leverages external Anti-Virus scanners to pinpoint and detail malicious content within binary files, supporting a wide range of AV scanners.
A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking
A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers
A tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names.
Back-end component for red team operations with crucial design considerations.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.