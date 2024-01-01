IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.
AutoMacTC is a modular forensic triage collection framework for macOS that accesses various forensic artifacts, parses them, and presents them in formats suitable for analysis. It can be run against live systems or dead disks, requires Python 3.9 or earlier, and is compatible with macOS major releases 10.11 through 11.2.3 as well as the M1 processor. It supports triage against mounted disk images from macOS 10.11 through 10.15 systems.
A binary analysis platform for analyzing binary programs
A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.
A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs
A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques.
A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.