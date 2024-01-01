AutoMacTC 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AutoMacTC is a modular forensic triage collection framework for macOS that accesses various forensic artifacts, parses them, and presents them in formats suitable for analysis. It can be run against live systems or dead disks, requires Python 3.9 or earlier, and is compatible with macOS major releases 10.11 through 11.2.3 as well as the M1 processor. It supports triage against mounted disk images from macOS 10.11 through 10.15 systems.