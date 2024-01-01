ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
im0rtp3's Yara rule repository is a collection of Yara rules that are all licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
Cortex is a tool for analyzing observables at scale and automating threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response.
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.
Facilitates distribution of Threat Intelligence artifacts to defensive systems.
A summary of the threat modeling posts and final thoughts on the process
Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format.