Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures. Dependencies: argparse (http://pypi.python.org/pypi/argparse available via easy_install/pip). Usage: Use this tool to extract event log messages from an image file by looking for things that appear to be records. Then, feed the resulting file into an event log viewer, such as Event Log Explorer (http://www.eventlogxp.com/, use 'direct' mode when opening). Sample Output: evt/LfLe - [master●] » python lfle.py '/media/truecrypt2/VM/Windows XP Professional - Service Pack 3 - TEMPLATE/Windows XP Professional - Service Pack 3-cl1.vmdk' recovered.evt 100% complete% done. Wrote 5413 records. Skipped 48 records with length greater than 0x10000. Skipped 12.