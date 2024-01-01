Orochi 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Orochi is an open source framework for collaborative forensic memory dump analysis. Using Orochi, you and your collaborators can easily organize your memory dumps and analyze them all at the same time. Orochi architecture uses Volatility 3, saves Volatility results in ElasticSearch, distributes loads among nodes using Dask, uses Django as frontend, uses Postgresql to save users and analysis metadata such as status and errors, uses MailHog to manage the users registration emails, and uses Redis for caching.