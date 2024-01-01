XMLStarlet offers a suite of command line utilities for manipulating and querying XML documents.
Orochi is an open source framework for collaborative forensic memory dump analysis. Using Orochi, you and your collaborators can easily organize your memory dumps and analyze them all at the same time. Orochi architecture uses Volatility 3, saves Volatility results in ElasticSearch, distributes loads among nodes using Dask, uses Django as frontend, uses Postgresql to save users and analysis metadata such as status and errors, uses MailHog to manage the users registration emails, and uses Redis for caching.
XMLStarlet offers a suite of command line utilities for manipulating and querying XML documents.
Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis.
A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems
A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions.
Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.
A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction.