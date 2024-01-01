Resources
Cybersecurity training materials, courses, and educational resources for skill development.
Explore 147 curated tools and resources
A compilation of Red Teaming resources including cheatsheets, notes, scripts, and practice platforms for cybersecurity learning and skill development.
Online IT Security and Privacy Awareness training courses to help companies meet compliance requirements and reduce cybersecurity risks.
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.
Enhance the security and privacy of Apple silicon Mac computers with incremental changes and user capability.
A guide on how to contribute to the Ayehu Custom Activities Repository
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education
An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.
Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.
A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)
One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.