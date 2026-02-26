HexPrism is a fast, privacy-first hex editor built for CTFs and digital forensics.
HexPrism is a fast, privacy-first hex editor built for CTFs and digital forensics.
HexPrism is a hex editor designed for CTF competitions and digital forensics work. The tool runs entirely in the browser, providing a client-side environment for file analysis without requiring data to be uploaded to external servers. The editor provides byte-level editing capabilities, allowing users to modify individual bytes within files. It includes file analysis features to examine file structures and contents at the hexadecimal level. The tool incorporates automatic header repair functionality to fix corrupted or modified file headers. HexPrism operates as a lightweight application that processes files locally in the browser. This architecture ensures that files remain on the user's system during analysis and editing operations. The tool is available as an open-source project on GitHub under the BnHany organization. The editor is positioned for use cases including CTF challenge solving, forensic file analysis, and general hex editing tasks where privacy and local processing are priorities.
Common questions about HexPrism including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HexPrism is HexPrism is a fast, privacy-first hex editor built for CTFs and digital forensics. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with CTF, File Analysis, Browser Security.
HexPrism offers the following core capabilities:
HexPrism integrates natively with Flask (Python). Integration support lets security teams connect HexPrism to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
HexPrism is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
HexPrism is built for security teams handling CTF, File Analysis, Browser Security, Open Source. It supports workflows including hex and ascii grid display with byte-level selection and navigation, byte editing via hex value or ascii character input, insert and append bytes to file buffers. Teams typically adopt HexPrism when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/hexprism
HexPrism is a free Security Operations tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://github.com/BnHany/HexPrism for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to HexPrism include:
Compare all HexPrism alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/hexprism
HexPrism is for security teams and organizations that need CTF, File Analysis, Browser Security, Open Source, Binary Analysis. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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