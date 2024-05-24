Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA)
Proactive service scanning systems for signs of past/ongoing breaches & malware
Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA)
Proactive service scanning systems for signs of past/ongoing breaches & malware
Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) Description
Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) is a proactive security service that scans organizational systems to identify indicators of past or ongoing security breaches. The service examines systems for evidence of malware, unauthorized access, suspicious behaviors, backdoors, compromised accounts, and early signs of ransomware that may have bypassed traditional security defenses. The service uses threat hunting and forensic techniques to detect hidden threats, focusing on identifying attackers who may have remained undetected within systems for extended periods. The assessment process includes gathering organizational context and system architecture, conducting thorough evaluation and analysis of event logs, performing digital forensic investigations on compromised systems, and determining attack paths and exploited weaknesses. VCS-CA identifies malware and webshells, detects APT command and control connections, assesses security weaknesses and vulnerabilities, identifies policy violations and system misconfigurations, and detects suspicious open ports. The service is designed to be non-intrusive with minimal impact on business operations. The assessment provides detailed findings reports and recommendations for strengthening security posture based on identified weaknesses. The service leverages threat intelligence from telemetry data gathered from a regional ISP, SOC systems serving clients across multiple countries, and expertise from an incident response team handling ransomware attacks.
Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) FAQ
Common questions about Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) is Proactive service scanning systems for signs of past/ongoing breaches & malware developed by Viettel Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with APT, Digital Forensics, Forensic Tool.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox