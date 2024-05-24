Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) Logo

Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA)

Proactive service scanning systems for signs of past/ongoing breaches & malware

Security Operations Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) Description

Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) is a proactive security service that scans organizational systems to identify indicators of past or ongoing security breaches. The service examines systems for evidence of malware, unauthorized access, suspicious behaviors, backdoors, compromised accounts, and early signs of ransomware that may have bypassed traditional security defenses. The service uses threat hunting and forensic techniques to detect hidden threats, focusing on identifying attackers who may have remained undetected within systems for extended periods. The assessment process includes gathering organizational context and system architecture, conducting thorough evaluation and analysis of event logs, performing digital forensic investigations on compromised systems, and determining attack paths and exploited weaknesses. VCS-CA identifies malware and webshells, detects APT command and control connections, assesses security weaknesses and vulnerabilities, identifies policy violations and system misconfigurations, and detects suspicious open ports. The service is designed to be non-intrusive with minimal impact on business operations. The assessment provides detailed findings reports and recommendations for strengthening security posture based on identified weaknesses. The service leverages threat intelligence from telemetry data gathered from a regional ISP, SOC systems serving clients across multiple countries, and expertise from an incident response team handling ransomware attacks.

Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) FAQ

Common questions about Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Viettel Compromise Assessment (VCS-CA) is Proactive service scanning systems for signs of past/ongoing breaches & malware developed by Viettel Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with APT, Digital Forensics, Forensic Tool.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox