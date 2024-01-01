A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption.
Foremost is a console program used for data recovery by analyzing headers, footers, and internal data structures, commonly known as data carving. It can operate on image files or directly on a drive, with the ability to specify headers and footers through a configuration file or command line switches. Originally developed by the United States Air Force, Foremost is now available to the public.
A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.
A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations
Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.
Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts.
Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.