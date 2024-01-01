Foremost 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Foremost is a console program used for data recovery by analyzing headers, footers, and internal data structures, commonly known as data carving. It can operate on image files or directly on a drive, with the ability to specify headers and footers through a configuration file or command line switches. Originally developed by the United States Air Force, Foremost is now available to the public.