Foremost is a console program used for data recovery by analyzing headers, footers, and internal data structures, commonly known as data carving. It can operate on image files or directly on a drive, with the ability to specify headers and footers through a configuration file or command line switches. Originally developed by the United States Air Force, Foremost is now available to the public.

Digital Forensics
Free
data-recoveryfile-analysisimage-analysisdigital-forensics

