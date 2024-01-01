Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.
This tool can parse normal records and recover deleted records in Windows.edb, used in Windows Search. WinSearchDBAnalyzer can extract and analyze Windows.edb from live systems, showing more information than other tools, such as file categorization by extension, file hierarchy, and file contents. It can recover deleted records, works well on Windows 10, and can apply to UTC time, revealing data like Outlook Mail, OneNote, Internet History, Lnk list, Network Drive, Favorites, File and Folder Information, and Activity History.
A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.
Digital investigation tool for extracting forensic data from computers and managing investigations.
A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories
Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture.
A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.