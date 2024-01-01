WinSearchDBAnalyzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool can parse normal records and recover deleted records in Windows.edb, used in Windows Search. WinSearchDBAnalyzer can extract and analyze Windows.edb from live systems, showing more information than other tools, such as file categorization by extension, file hierarchy, and file contents. It can recover deleted records, works well on Windows 10, and can apply to UTC time, revealing data like Outlook Mail, OneNote, Internet History, Lnk list, Network Drive, Favorites, File and Folder Information, and Activity History.