libfsntfs Logo

libfsntfs

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

libfsntfs is a library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format. It supports read-only access to NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1, with features like LZNT1 compression, Windows Overlay Filter (WOF) compressed data, and case sensitive directories. The library is licensed under LGPLv3+ and is currently in an experimental status. For more information, see the project documentation and building instructions on the GitHub wiki.

Digital Forensics
Free
ntfsfile-systemwindowsfilesystemlibrary

ALTERNATIVES