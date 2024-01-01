An open source digital forensic tool for processing and analyzing digital evidence with high performance and multiplatform support.
libfsntfs is a library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format. It supports read-only access to NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1, with features like LZNT1 compression, Windows Overlay Filter (WOF) compressed data, and case sensitive directories. The library is licensed under LGPLv3+ and is currently in an experimental status. For more information, see the project documentation and building instructions on the GitHub wiki.
Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.
A file search and query tool for ops and security experts.
Open source digital forensics tools for analyzing disk images and recovering files.
wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.
A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.