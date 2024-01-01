libfsntfs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

libfsntfs is a library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format. It supports read-only access to NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1, with features like LZNT1 compression, Windows Overlay Filter (WOF) compressed data, and case sensitive directories. The library is licensed under LGPLv3+ and is currently in an experimental status. For more information, see the project documentation and building instructions on the GitHub wiki.