FEX Imager™

A forensic imaging program that acquires or hashes a bit-level forensic image with full MD5, SHA1, SHA256 hash authentication. It supports acquiring physical drives, logical drives, folders, files, remote devices, and re-acquiring forensic images. The tool can write forensic image files in DD/RAW, E01, or L01 formats with various compression methods available.