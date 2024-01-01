PyaraScanner

VMCloak is a tool for creating and preparing Virtual Machines for Cuckoo Sandbox.
A multithreaded many-rules to many-files YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos. Prerequisites: YARA installed and Python 3.0-3.5 with the Yara-Python package. Yara-Python requires Microsoft Visual C++ Build Tools available under 'Build Tools for Visual Studio 2017' and the Yara binaries. Alternatively, you can download an easy installer which should download everything you need for your version of Python (only supports up to Python 3.5). To run with default settings, just specify a folder for .yar rules and a starting point for files to scan. All directories for both inputs are scanned recursively.
A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.
FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) automatically extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.
Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.
A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.
Holistic malware analysis platform with interactive sandbox, static analyzer, and emulation capabilities.