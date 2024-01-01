PyaraScanner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A multithreaded many-rules to many-files YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos. Prerequisites: YARA installed and Python 3.0-3.5 with the Yara-Python package. Yara-Python requires Microsoft Visual C++ Build Tools available under 'Build Tools for Visual Studio 2017' and the Yara binaries. Alternatively, you can download an easy installer which should download everything you need for your version of Python (only supports up to Python 3.5). To run with default settings, just specify a folder for .yar rules and a starting point for files to scan. All directories for both inputs are scanned recursively.