A write-up of the reverse engineering challenge from the 2019 BambooFox CTF competition
Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident, providing real-time interaction, network tracking, process monitoring, MITRE ATT&CK™ mapping, behavior graph, and more. Trusted by over 440,000 individual researchers, it offers an innovative cloud-based sandbox with full interactive access for in-depth analysis.
A write-up of the reverse engineering challenge from the 2019 BambooFox CTF competition
Educational resources for reverse engineering tutorials by lena151.
Largest open collection of Android malware samples, with 298 samples and contributions welcome.
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.
Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.
Python 3 tool for parsing Yara rules with ongoing development.