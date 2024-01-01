Skadi 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Skadi is a free, open source collection of tools that enables the collection, processing, and advanced analysis of forensic artifacts and images. It works on MacOS, Windows, and Linux machines, scaling effectively on various platforms including laptops, desktops, servers, and the cloud. Skadi can be installed on top of hardened/gold disk images. To get started, download the latest release available in OVA, Vagrant, and Signed Installer formats. Installation instructions are provided for Docker, Vagrant, OVA, and Signed Installer. Skadi Portal provides easy access to the tools with default credentials: Username: skadi, Password: skadi.