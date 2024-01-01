A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data
Skadi is a free, open source collection of tools that enables the collection, processing, and advanced analysis of forensic artifacts and images. It works on MacOS, Windows, and Linux machines, scaling effectively on various platforms including laptops, desktops, servers, and the cloud. Skadi can be installed on top of hardened/gold disk images. To get started, download the latest release available in OVA, Vagrant, and Signed Installer formats. Installation instructions are provided for Docker, Vagrant, OVA, and Signed Installer. Skadi Portal provides easy access to the tools with default credentials: Username: skadi, Password: skadi.
A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data
Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts.
An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.
ID-spoofing NFS client
wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.
A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications.