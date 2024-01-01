Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms.
YARA-sort is a tool used for sorting YARA rules based on their metadata, making it easier to manage and analyze large rule sets. It helps in organizing and prioritizing YARA rules efficiently.
A comprehensive list of 44 advanced Google search operators to refine your search results and get the most out of Google.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
A library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js programs
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim.