Android Malware Samples 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Largest open collection of Android malware samples. Live samples - use them at your peril. Collected from several sources/mailing lists. Contributions are welcome - please create a new directory for every sample type, add a README file and samples in that directory. This repository contains a collection of Android malware samples, which can be used for research, testing, and analysis. The samples are collected from various sources and are made available for the benefit of the security community. Please note that the samples are live and should be used with caution. It is recommended to use a virtual environment or a sandboxed environment to analyze the samples. Contributions are welcome! If you have a new sample to add, please create a new directory for it and add a README file with information about the sample. This repository is maintained by [insert name] and is hosted on [insert hosting platform].