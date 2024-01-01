Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.
Beagle is an incident response and digital forensics tool that transforms data sources and logs into graphs. Supported data sources include FireEye HX Triages, Windows EVTX files, SysMon logs, and Raw Windows memory images. The resulting graphs can be sent to graph databases such as Neo4J or DGraph, or kept locally as Python NetworkX objects. Beagle can be used directly as a Python library or through a provided web interface.
A DFIR Playbook Spec based on YAML for collaborative incident response processes.
A GraphQL security testing tool
Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management.
Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.