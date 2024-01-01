Beagle 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Beagle is an incident response and digital forensics tool that transforms data sources and logs into graphs. Supported data sources include FireEye HX Triages, Windows EVTX files, SysMon logs, and Raw Windows memory images. The resulting graphs can be sent to graph databases such as Neo4J or DGraph, or kept locally as Python NetworkX objects. Beagle can be used directly as a Python library or through a provided web interface.