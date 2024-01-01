Pylibemu 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Pylibemu is a Python wrapper for the Libemu library, allowing users to work with shellcode and perform analysis on malicious code. It requires Python 2.5+ or Python 3.6+ for installation. For Python 3, users need to install Libemu separately before installing Pylibemu. For Python 2, version 0.5.8 is the last supporting version. Once installed, users can import pylibemu and work with shellcode.