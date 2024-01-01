Endpoint Security

76 tools and resources

NEW

CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-detection-and-responseedrthreat-huntingincident-responseai
Kunai Logo

Kunai

0 (0)

Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring
SpyShelter Logo

SpyShelter

0 (0)

A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionendpoint-security
Knockknock Logo

Knockknock

0 (0)

A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.

Endpoint Security
Free
macosmalware-detectionfile-analysismac-security
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Logo

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

0 (0)

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityxdrsiemsecurity-operationsthreat-intelligenceai-powered-security
Fibratus Logo

Fibratus

0 (0)

A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.

Endpoint Security
Free
windowskernelsecurityobservability
ThreatDown EDR Logo

ThreatDown EDR

0 (0)

Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityantivirusvulnerability-assessmentincident-responseendpoint-detectionpatch-management
postMessage-tracker Logo

postMessage-tracker

0 (0)

Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension

Endpoint Security
Free
chrome-extensioncorsloggingvisualization
Harmony Endpoint Logo

Harmony Endpoint

0 (0)

All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusvpnendpoint-protection
pybof Logo

pybof

0 (0)

A Python library for loading and executing Beacon Object Files (BOFs) in-memory.

Endpoint Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patchingpython-library
Daytripper Logo

Daytripper

0 (0)

A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.

Endpoint Security
Free
blue-teamendpoint-securityendpoint-protection
Trellix Endpoint Security Suite Logo

Trellix Endpoint Security Suite

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitymachine-learningmalware-detection
Cloudmersive Virus Scan Logo

Cloudmersive Virus Scan

0 (0)

Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
antiviruscloud-securityfile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-detection
Deep Instinct for Endpoints Logo

Deep Instinct for Endpoints

0 (0)

Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
ransomware-preventionendpoint-securityapplication-security
SharpAppLocker Logo

SharpAppLocker

0 (0)

SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.

Endpoint Security
Free
appsecapplockercsharppowershellsystem-security
HitmanPro.Alert Logo

HitmanPro.Alert

0 (0)

Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
win10upgrade Logo

win10upgrade

0 (0)

MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox.

Endpoint Security
Free
threat-detectionfile-analysisthreat-intelligencesandbox
Sangfor Endpoint Secure Logo

Sangfor Endpoint Secure

0 (0)

Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritycloudinfrastructurecloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
SentinelOne Singularity Platform Logo

SentinelOne Singularity Platform

0 (0)

SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.

Endpoint Security
Free
xdrai-powered-securityendpoint-securitycloud-securitydata-protection
Windows Secure Host Baseline Logo

Windows Secure Host Baseline

0 (0)

Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.

Endpoint Security
Free
windowssecuritymicrosoft
Avira Antivirus for Endpoint Logo

Avira Antivirus for Endpoint

0 (0)

Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app for Mac, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
macsecurityvpnpassword-management
