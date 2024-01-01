Tags in this Category

Kunai 0 ( 0 ) Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities. Endpoint Security Free securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring

SpyShelter 0 ( 0 ) A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-protectionendpoint-security

Knockknock 0 ( 0 ) A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware. Endpoint Security Free macosmalware-detectionfile-analysismac-security

Fibratus 0 ( 0 ) A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security. Endpoint Security Free windowskernelsecurityobservability

postMessage-tracker 0 ( 0 ) Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension Endpoint Security Free chrome-extensioncorsloggingvisualization

Daytripper 0 ( 0 ) A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection. Endpoint Security Free blue-teamendpoint-securityendpoint-protection

SharpAppLocker 0 ( 0 ) SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies. Endpoint Security Free appsecapplockercsharppowershellsystem-security

HitmanPro.Alert 0 ( 0 ) Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert. Endpoint Security Commercial