76 tools and resources
CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.
Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.
A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats.
A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.
A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.
Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.
A Python library for loading and executing Beacon Object Files (BOFs) in-memory.
A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.
Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.
Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.
Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.
SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.
Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert.
MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox.
Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.
SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.
Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.
Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app for Mac, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free.