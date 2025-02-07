iLEAPP Logo

iOS Logs, Events, And Plists Parser is a forensic tool designed to analyze iOS and iPadOS devices running versions 11 through 17. The tool processes data from compressed .tar/.zip files, decompressed directories, or iTunes/Finder backup folders to extract: - Mobile installation logs - iOS 12+ notifications - Build information including iOS version details - Wireless cellular service information (IMEI, device numbers) - Screen icons arrangement and ordering - Application state database correlations - Device connection history with user and computer names The application requires Python 3.10-3.12 and can be compiled into standalone executables for Windows and macOS systems. It offers both command-line and graphical user interfaces for forensic analysis operations.

