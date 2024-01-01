Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework

Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection
Ghidra is a software reverse engineering (SRE) framework created and maintained by the National Security Agency Research Directorate. This framework includes a suite of full-featured, high-end software analysis tools that enable users to analyze compiled code on a variety of platforms including Windows, macOS, and Linux. Capabilities include disassembly, assembly, decompilation, graphing, and scripting, along with hundreds of other features. Ghidra supports a wide variety of processor instruction sets and executable formats and can be run in both user-interactive and automated modes. Users may also develop their own Ghidra extension components and/or scripts using Java or Python. In support of NSA's Cybersecurity mission, Ghidra was built to solve scaling and teaming problems on complex SRE efforts, and to provide a customizable and extensible SRE research platform. NSA has applied Ghidra SRE capabilities to a variety of problems that involve analyzing malicious code and generating deep insights for SRE analysts who seek a better understanding of potential vulnerabilities in networks and systems.
UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.
VMCloak is a tool for creating and preparing Virtual Machines for Cuckoo Sandbox.
A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.
DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications
Kaitai Struct is a declarative language for describing binary data structures.