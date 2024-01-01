A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.
WindowsSCOPE Cyber Forensics is a GUI-based memory forensic capture tool developed by BlueRISC, specializing in cyber forensics and cyber crime investigation supporting tools and technologies. Founded in 2002, BlueRISC invents cutting-edge system assurance solutions for the 21st century with novel software and hardware designs focusing on security technologies that can be game-changing.
A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.
A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.
An open source digital forensic tool for processing and analyzing digital evidence with high performance and multiplatform support.
A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date.
A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format.
A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems.