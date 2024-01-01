WindowsSCOPE Cyber Forensics

WindowsSCOPE Cyber Forensics is a GUI-based memory forensic capture tool developed by BlueRISC, specializing in cyber forensics and cyber crime investigation supporting tools and technologies. Founded in 2002, BlueRISC invents cutting-edge system assurance solutions for the 21st century with novel software and hardware designs focusing on security technologies that can be game-changing.

