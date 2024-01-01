RTFSig 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RTFSig is a tool designed to make it easy to signature potentially unique parts of RTF files. It requires Python 3 and some basic libraries, which are handled automatically if installed using pip. The tool scans RTF files for unique tags, prints details to the screen, and saves a Yara rule. Basic output is shown on the console, which can be used to search VirusTotal.