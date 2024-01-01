A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
RTFSig is a tool designed to make it easy to signature potentially unique parts of RTF files. It requires Python 3 and some basic libraries, which are handled automatically if installed using pip. The tool scans RTF files for unique tags, prints details to the screen, and saves a Yara rule. Basic output is shown on the console, which can be used to search VirusTotal.
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.
Online Java decompiler tool with support for modern Java features.
Compact C framework for analyzing suspected malware documents and detecting exploits and embedded executables.
A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support.
A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options.