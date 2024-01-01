A collection of Cyber Incident Response Playbook Battle Cards (PBC) for combating cyber threats and attacks, following a prescriptive approach inspired by CERT Societe Generale's IRM.
The VERIS Framework is a standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents. It provides a structured approach to incident response and incident reporting, enabling organizations to better understand and manage cybersecurity incidents. The framework is designed to be flexible and adaptable to different types of incidents, and can be used by organizations of all sizes and industries. VERIS is widely recognized as a standard for incident response and is used by many organizations around the world.
Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.
A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.
CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.
Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.