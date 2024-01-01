VERIS Framework 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The VERIS Framework is a standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents. It provides a structured approach to incident response and incident reporting, enabling organizations to better understand and manage cybersecurity incidents. The framework is designed to be flexible and adaptable to different types of incidents, and can be used by organizations of all sizes and industries. VERIS is widely recognized as a standard for incident response and is used by many organizations around the world.