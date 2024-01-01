COPS - Collaborative Open Playbook Standard 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains schema definitions for a DFIR (Digital Forensics Incident Response) Playbook based on YAML, providing written guidance for identifying, containing, eradicating, and recovering from cyber security incidents. The spec promises an open, semi/fully automated, and visible incident response process, allowing analysts to create, share, and contribute in the same language.