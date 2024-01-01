COPS - Collaborative Open Playbook Standard

DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
This repository contains schema definitions for a DFIR (Digital Forensics Incident Response) Playbook based on YAML, providing written guidance for identifying, containing, eradicating, and recovering from cyber security incidents. The spec promises an open, semi/fully automated, and visible incident response process, allowing analysts to create, share, and contribute in the same language.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
A custom activity repository for Ayehu NG automation platform, allowing users to create and modify activities to fit their specific needs.
A collection of Cyber Incident Response Playbook Battle Cards (PBC) for combating cyber threats and attacks, following a prescriptive approach inspired by CERT Societe Generale's IRM.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.
A DevSecOps command line asset inventory tool
Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.