Go bindings for YARA, staying as close as sensible to the library's C-API while taking inspiration from the yara-python implementation. On Unix-like systems, libyara version 4.3, corresponding header files, and pkg-config must be installed. Adding go-yara v4 to a project with Go Modules enabled, simply add the proper dependency by importing "github.com/hillu/go-yara/v4" and rebuilding your package. For custom libyara installations, use the PKG_CONFIG_PATH environment variable. Instructions for cross-building go-yara for different operating systems or architectures can be found in README.cross-building.md. On Windows, a GCC-based build environment is required for building go-yara, preferably one that includes pkg-config.