KLara is a distributed system written in Python that helps Threat Intelligence researchers hunt for new malware using Yara.
Go bindings for YARA, staying as close as sensible to the library's C-API while taking inspiration from the yara-python implementation. On Unix-like systems, libyara version 4.3, corresponding header files, and pkg-config must be installed. Adding go-yara v4 to a project with Go Modules enabled, simply add the proper dependency by importing "github.com/hillu/go-yara/v4" and rebuilding your package. For custom libyara installations, use the PKG_CONFIG_PATH environment variable. Instructions for cross-building go-yara for different operating systems or architectures can be found in README.cross-building.md. On Windows, a GCC-based build environment is required for building go-yara, preferably one that includes pkg-config.
RABCDAsm is a collection of utilities for ActionScript 3 assembly/disassembly and SWF file manipulation.
A wordlist to bruteforce for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities
Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning.
A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.
A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.