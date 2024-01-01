Andriller CE (Community Edition) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Andriller is a software utility with a collection of forensic tools for smartphones. It performs read-only, forensically sound, non-destructive acquisition from Android devices. It features powerful Lockscreen cracking, custom decoders for Apps data, extraction and decoding reports in HTML and Excel formats, automated data extraction, data parsing and decoding for various file types, decryption of encrypted WhatsApp databases, and more.