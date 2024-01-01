Andriller CE (Community Edition)

A tool for restoring defocused and blurred images with various deconvolution techniques and fast processing capabilities.
Andriller is a software utility with a collection of forensic tools for smartphones. It performs read-only, forensically sound, non-destructive acquisition from Android devices. It features powerful Lockscreen cracking, custom decoders for Apps data, extraction and decoding reports in HTML and Excel formats, automated data extraction, data parsing and decoding for various file types, decryption of encrypted WhatsApp databases, and more.
A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites
An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images.
A Python 2.x tool for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems with support for various OS versions and memory image export capabilities.
mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.
A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines.