Mquery is an analyst-friendly web GUI that allows malware analysts to search through terabytes of malware using blazingly fast Yara queries. It leverages UrsaDB to accelerate queries with ngrams, providing a quick and efficient way to look through your digital warehouse. To get started, install and start using docker-compose, add files to the SAMPLES_DIR, and index your collection with ursacli in docker.

