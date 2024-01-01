Mquery 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Mquery is an analyst-friendly web GUI that allows malware analysts to search through terabytes of malware using blazingly fast Yara queries. It leverages UrsaDB to accelerate queries with ngrams, providing a quick and efficient way to look through your digital warehouse. To get started, install and start using docker-compose, add files to the SAMPLES_DIR, and index your collection with ursacli in docker.