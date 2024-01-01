Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.
Mquery is an analyst-friendly web GUI that allows malware analysts to search through terabytes of malware using blazingly fast Yara queries. It leverages UrsaDB to accelerate queries with ngrams, providing a quick and efficient way to look through your digital warehouse. To get started, install and start using docker-compose, add files to the SAMPLES_DIR, and index your collection with ursacli in docker.
A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases
A Python library to interface with a cuckoo-modified instance.
Kaitai Struct is a declarative language for describing binary data structures.
A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.