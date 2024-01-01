Docker Forensics Toolkit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This toolkit allows for post-mortem analysis of Docker runtime environments using forensic HDD copies of the docker host system. Features include mounting forensic images, displaying status information, listing images and containers, showing image history and configuration, displaying container logs, mounting container file systems, and extracting file system metadata for creating timelines.