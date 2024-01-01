RegRippy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RegRippy is a framework for reading and extracting useful forensics data from Windows registry hives, developed in modern Python 3 as an alternative to RegRipper. It utilizes William Ballenthin's python-registry to access the raw registry hives, aiming to provide a framework for developing plugins in an incident response scenario.