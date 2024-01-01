CrowdFMS Logo

CrowdFMS is a framework developed by CrowdStrike, Inc. for automating the collection and processing of samples from VirusTotal using the Private API system. It downloads recent samples triggering alerts on the user's YARA notification feed and allows users to specify commands to execute based on YARA rule names.

Threat Management
Free
virus-totalyaraautomation

