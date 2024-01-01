A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.
CrowdFMS is a framework developed by CrowdStrike, Inc. for automating the collection and processing of samples from VirusTotal using the Private API system. It downloads recent samples triggering alerts on the user's YARA notification feed and allows users to specify commands to execute based on YARA rule names.
A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.
A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community.
CyBot is a free and open source threat intelligence chat bot with a community-driven plugin framework.
Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers.
A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.