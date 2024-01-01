WebMax Tools Privacy Encoders / Decoders / Hash Generators

A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.
This tool allows you to encode or encrypt a string to its MD5 hash, as well as perform the same operation for SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512, and CRC32 hashes. It also supports conversion to and from URL encoded strings, Base64, and Base85 (ascii85). Note: Any data that is MD5, SHA1, and SHA256 hashed is stored for lookups. It is recommended to salt your hash if storing MD5 hashing in databases.
A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.
Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.
ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries to prevent reverse engineering.
Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.
Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.
Themis provides strong, usable cryptography for busy people.