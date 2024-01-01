NotRuler 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NotRuler is a tool that allows Exchange Admins to remotely interact with Exchange servers to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler. It provides the ability to query Exchange mailboxes, check for compromise, extract stager addresses for malicious rules, extract VBScript used in forms, and check for 'homepage' and extract URLs. The tool has compiled binaries for Linux, OSX, and Windows, with information on setting up from source available in the getting-started guide. NotRuler operates in two modes: Rules to check for client-side rules, Forms to check for VBScript enabled forms, and Homepage to check for a custom homepage.