Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing.
NotRuler is a tool that allows Exchange Admins to remotely interact with Exchange servers to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler. It provides the ability to query Exchange mailboxes, check for compromise, extract stager addresses for malicious rules, extract VBScript used in forms, and check for 'homepage' and extract URLs. The tool has compiled binaries for Linux, OSX, and Windows, with information on setting up from source available in the getting-started guide. NotRuler operates in two modes: Rules to check for client-side rules, Forms to check for VBScript enabled forms, and Homepage to check for a custom homepage.
AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.
A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free.
GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).
Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.
Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.