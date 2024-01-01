YARA IDA Processor

Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.
Compiled YARA Rules Processor for IDA Loader and processor for YARA's compiled rule format. Installation: put the processor plugin in: <IDA_INSTALL_DIR>\procs\ and put the file loader in: <IDA_INSTALL_DIR>\loaders\. Requirements: IDA 7.0. Tested Versions: YARA 3.7.0, YARA 3.8.1. License: MIT 2018.
A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.
Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features
Detect capabilities in executable files and identify potential behaviors.
Compact C framework for analyzing suspected malware documents and detecting exploits and embedded executables.
A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.