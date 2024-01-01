YARA IDA Processor Logo

Compiled YARA Rules Processor for IDA Loader and processor for YARA's compiled rule format. Installation: put the processor plugin in: <IDA_INSTALL_DIR>\procs\ and put the file loader in: <IDA_INSTALL_DIR>\loaders\. Requirements: IDA 7.0. Tested Versions: YARA 3.7.0, YARA 3.8.1. License: MIT 2018.

