Morgue Logo

Morgue

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

This PHP based web application helps manage postmortems with a pluggable feature system, pulling in related information from IRC and JIRA, storing links and graphs. It requires PHP 7.0 or higher, MySQL 5.5 or higher, PHP MySQL driver, and Apache mod_rewrite. To set up, create a morgue configuration file using the example.json template, and manage dependencies with Composer.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsejira

ALTERNATIVES