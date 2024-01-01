Morgue 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This PHP based web application helps manage postmortems with a pluggable feature system, pulling in related information from IRC and JIRA, storing links and graphs. It requires PHP 7.0 or higher, MySQL 5.5 or higher, PHP MySQL driver, and Apache mod_rewrite. To set up, create a morgue configuration file using the example.json template, and manage dependencies with Composer.