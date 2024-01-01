Generate comprehensive reports about Windows systems with detailed system, security, networking, and USB information.
Volatility 3 is a digital artifact extraction framework that extracts data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system. It's a rewritten version of Volatility, addressing technical and performance challenges, and is released under a custom license. The framework requires Python 3.7.0 or later and can be installed using pip or setup.py. It provides a range of plugins for analyzing memory samples, including support for Windows memory samples. The framework is widely used for extracting digital artifacts from volatile memory samples and is intended to introduce people to the techniques and complexities associated with this area of research. Volatility 3 is open-source and freely available on GitHub, with a growing community contributing to its development and maintenance.
A script to assist in creating templates for VirtualBox to enhance VM detection evasion.
A command-line utility for extracting human-readable text from binary files.
Analyzing WiFiConfigStore.xml file for digital forensics on Android devices.
Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats.
An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.