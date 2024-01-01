PhotoRec 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PhotoRec is a free, open-source, multi-platform file data recovery software designed to recover lost files including video, documents, and archives from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and lost pictures from digital camera memory. It ignores the file system and goes after the underlying data, making it still work even if the media's file system has been severely damaged or reformatted. PhotoRec runs on various operating systems including DOS, Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, Sun Solaris, and Mac OS X. It can recover lost files from FAT, NTFS, exFAT, ext2/ext3/ext4, HFS+, and other file systems. Important: When using PhotoRec, do not save any more pictures or files to the same partition they were stored on, as it may overwrite the lost data.