CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems.
PhotoRec is a free, open-source, multi-platform file data recovery software designed to recover lost files including video, documents, and archives from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and lost pictures from digital camera memory. It ignores the file system and goes after the underlying data, making it still work even if the media's file system has been severely damaged or reformatted. PhotoRec runs on various operating systems including DOS, Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, Sun Solaris, and Mac OS X. It can recover lost files from FAT, NTFS, exFAT, ext2/ext3/ext4, HFS+, and other file systems. Important: When using PhotoRec, do not save any more pictures or files to the same partition they were stored on, as it may overwrite the lost data.
An open source digital forensic tool for processing and analyzing digital evidence with high performance and multiplatform support.
RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.
Open Source computer forensics platform with modular design for easy automation and scripting.
Second-order subdomain takeover scanner
Turbinia is an open-source framework for automating the running of common forensic processing tools to help with processing evidence in the Cloud.