GtkSourceView-YARA

This package provides YARA syntax highlighting for Gtk-based text editors such as gedit and xed. To install: 1. Save yara.lang to ~/.local/share/gtksourceview-3.0/language-specs/ 2. mkdir -pv ~/.local/share/gtksourceview-3.0/language-specs/ 3. cp ./yara.lang ~/.local/share/gtksourceview-3.0/language-specs/

