GtkSourceView-YARA

A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara
This package provides YARA syntax highlighting for Gtk-based text editors such as gedit and xed. To install: 1. Save yara.lang to ~/.local/share/gtksourceview-3.0/language-specs/ 2. mkdir -pv ~/.local/share/gtksourceview-3.0/language-specs/ 3. cp ./yara.lang ~/.local/share/gtksourceview-3.0/language-specs/
A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara
A write-up of the reverse engineering challenge from the 2019 BambooFox CTF competition
Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.
Online Java decompiler tool with support for modern Java features.
A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware.
A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.