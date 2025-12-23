OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo

OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

OSINTLeak is a threat intelligence platform that monitors for compromised credentials, exposed infrastructure, and sensitive data leaks across surface, deep, and dark web sources. The platform provides search capabilities across multiple data fields including emails, usernames, phone numbers, domains, and IP addresses. The service offers 17+ search selectors for querying breach databases and exposed data sources. Users can conduct searches to identify leaked credentials, analyze domain WHOIS information, and perform IP intelligence lookups. The platform includes AI-powered reverse image search functionality for visual intelligence gathering. OSINTLeak provides real-time monitoring capabilities to detect when sensitive information appears in breach data or threat feeds. The platform continuously scans open sources, dark web forums, and exposed databases to identify data leaks before they can be exploited. Search results can be exported for analysis and integration with existing security workflows. The platform offers different service tiers with varying search limits, ranging from 20 daily searches in the free tier to 500 daily searches in paid plans. Enterprise plans include API access for automation, data monitoring and alerting capabilities, and support for multiple users and teams. The platform is designed for use by law enforcement agencies, government CERT teams, and enterprise security and threat intelligence teams conducting investigations, security assessments, and digital footprint analysis.

OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure developed by Osintleak. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Breach, Credential Monitoring.

